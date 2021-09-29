The 23 Armoured Brigade Entrepreneurship Skill Acquisition Center, Yola, (ESAC) has graduated 32 Women and Youth, drawn from the barracks and its surrounding communities.

The several months training saw women and youths acquire gainful skills in tailoring, braids and hair making, catering services, barbing saloon skills, knitting, bag making, among other gainful employment skills.

The training which was designed to equip women and youths within the barracks Community with the ability and skill set to support themselves and their family, was launched by the Brigade Commander 23 Yola, Brig. Gen. Aminu Garba.

Gen. Garba while presenting the graduands with with their certificates tasked them to take full advantage of the skill acquired to make their lives and that of their families meaningful.

Gen. Garba said, “In view of the current economic reality globally and in the country, it is important that everyone learn a skill and a trade to support themselves and their families.

“There are graduates and even masters degree holders who are finding it difficult to get into white collar jobs. This is the best way to fight unemployment. We expect that this training will make you better people and make this community a batter place. I wish you all the best in your endeavors.”

Speaking at the graduation ceremony, the Assistant Coordinator of the Center, Mrs Esther Oladele said, “The Center held a three months training for the graduands with the plan for a quarterly training program.”

Oladele said, although the center has been equipped to carry-out its mandate, it is still not without its own challenges which if addressed would make the ESAC to perform to its uptimum capacity.

Mrs Bobya Ali, who represented the wife of the Brigade Commander and NOAWA, advised the graduands to deploy every skill they have learned to add value to the lives of others and make their trainers proud.

Bobya tasked them to see this training as an opportunity to prove themselves capable and make themselves financially self-reliant.

The graduation saw about 26 trainees from the air force base, 4 from the army barracks and 2 from correctional center.