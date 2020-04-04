Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The Benue State Action Committee on coronavirus has disclosed that over 23 persons who had close contact with the Benue index case of COVID-19, Susan Okpe have been traced and are now self isolating in their homes with close monitoring by the committee.

Benue State Commissioner of Health and secretary of the Committee, Dr Sunday Ongbabo who disclosed this to newsmen by telephone on Friday also stated that the Benue index case has been transferred to the National Hospital isolation center in Abuja on the orders of the Minister of Health.

He added that the entire staff of the private hospital in Makurdi (name withheld) which earlier attended to Mrs. Okpe including one of the nurses who earlier fled to hide in her village had been quarantined with the state government taking full responsibility of their wellbeing.

Ongbabo revealed that the Federal Ministry of Health wrote to the Benue Covid-19 action committee requesting that the state’s index case, Susan Okpe be transferred to Abuja, a request they obliged.

The Commissioner urged Benue citizens to fully observe preventive measures such as social distancing, washing of hands and proper hygiene and sanitary practices stressing it was the only way to go in the face of the global health crisis.