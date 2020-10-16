Gyang Bere, Jos

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Plateau State has extended the service year of 23 corps members for ascondment in the state.

The State Coordinator, Caroline Embu disclosed this on Thursday during an event marking the end of service year for the 2019 Batch ‘C’ stream 1 Corps members held at the NYSC headquarters Jos, Plateau State.

She noted that the 23 defaulting corps members are currently facing disciplinary charges.

“The charges includes; 4 are to be remobilized to repeat service as a result of ascondment and 19 others are on extension of service in varying degrees due to absenteeism.”

Embu expressed gratitude that 1,536 corps members of the batch ‘C’ stream 1 deployed to Plateau completed their service year successfully.

She said one of the Corps member bagged the Chairman Governing Board award for outstanding performance. “Let me wholeheartedly commend your commitment and determination in achieving this feat irrespective of global scare on health challenge caused by COVID-19 pandemic you stood firm to the course, supported the fight against COVID-19 pandemic and contributed your quota to nation building through your host communities.”

She charged the out going corps members to take advantage of the scheme and excel in their various future endeavours.

“Do not leave behind the gains. Go with the teachings, worthy experiences, trainings and most especially the skills acquired with the skills acquisition and entrepreneurship development(SAED) to become self-reliant”, the coordinator concluded.

A Corp Member, Godiya Maryam Danbinta who served with the Nigerian Film Corporation in Jos said she has learned and achieved a lot in the course of the service year. Hoping the future is going to be much better ahead.

Also speaking, Ayo Peter, acknowledged the service year is quite an experienced especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. I served with the Jos University teaching hospital, JUTH,we offered an essential services, We’re been able to contributes our own quota to help the Government in tackling the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Irrespective of the COVID-19 we have been able to learn one or two things and in as much in no small way make us good person. Today the scheme has made us better persons than we were before coming here and were optimistic believing that tomorrow will be better than today” he said.