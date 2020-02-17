Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

No fewer than 23 persons have died in a stampede during distribution of relief materials to Nigerian refugees in Niger Republic by officials of Borno State government.

The stampede occurred at MJC Boys and Girls Club, a local arena in Diffa, northern province of Niger, some Borno officials told our correspondent on condition of anonymity.

Nigeria shares border with Niger Republic in the northern part of Borno State.

“The process of distribution was ongoing when the incident occurred. Many people were rushing and the situation was difficult to control,” another source said.

The source said the victims included 19 Nigerien and four Nigerians from Borno State.

Borno governor, Babagana Zulum kicked off the distribution exercise to the Nigerian refugees at Arena Des Traditionnels, a sporting centre in Diffa, Niger on Sunday and later departed for Maiduguri, Borno’s capital.