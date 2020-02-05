Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto



Sokoto State is set to play host to the 11th edition of National Trade and Exhibition fair slated for February 10, 2020.

President, Sokoto State Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (SOCCIMA), Alhaji Muazu Bello Maiwurno disclosed this while briefing journalists on Wednesday.

He said the edition tagged “Sokoto 2020”, with the theme: “Revitalizing the Agricultural and Social Networking Mineral sectors as key to Economic Diversification of Sokoto State and the Nation,” is scheduled from February 10 to March 24, 2020.

Maiwurno noted that the theme is in line with the current economic agenda of the Federal Government on the overall diversification of the nation’s economy.

He further disclosed that 23 foreign embassies and no fewer than 300 multinational companies across the country have been invited to participate in the trade exhibition.

Speaking on the gains of the exhibition, Maiwurno said it will promote and encourage development of industrial inputs as well as to accelerate development of commerce and industry in the state.

The president added that the exhibition is also aimed to provide access to research findings, new technologies, and ideas for actualising them by industrialists and policymakers through B2B interactions among others benefits.

Maiwurno informed that preparations towards the successful hosting of the exhibition have reached advanced stage.

He also listed Cement Company of Northern Nigeria, Dangote Group, Sahara Bakers Eatery and Confectionaries, Rima Foam: AGG Mall, Fodio Mall, Yusha’u Abdullahi Furniture Factory, Alkanci Furniture and Sokoto Rima Basin as part of numerous national and multinational companies invited for products exhibition.

The president, however, commended the state governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal for his financial and moral support as well as the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar for what he described as his fatherly support.

He noted that the standing organising committee of the exhibition is currently working relentlessly with experienced consultants towards ensuring most organised, innovative and successful trade fair in the history of the state.