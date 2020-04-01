The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 23 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country, according to an update Wednesday night.

Of the Twenty-three, 9 are in Lagos, 7 in the FCT, 5 in Akwa Ibom, 1 in Kaduna and 1 in Bauchi State

“As at 08:00 pm 1st April, there are 174 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Nine have been discharged with two deaths,” the NCDC tweeted.

Nigeria now has 174 total confirmed cases of the virus, nine of which have been discharged, and two deaths.

A breakdown of state by cases as it currently stands, according to the NCDC, is as follows:

Lagos- 91

FCT- 35

Osun- 14

Oyo- 8

Ogun- 4

Edo- 4

Kaduna- 4

Bauchi- 3

Enugu- 2

Ekiti- 2

Rivers-1

Benue- 1

Akwa Ibom- 5