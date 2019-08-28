Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Federal Government has refuted claims that 23 Nigerians convicted for drug offences in Saudi Arabia have been executed.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in a statement by its spokesperson, Ferdinand Nwonye, said the ministry is in contact with the Nigerian Mission in Saudi Arabia and the mission confirmed that the story was false and should be disregarded.

The Ministry, however, said it was investigating claims that most of the trials were carried out without adequate legal representation for the accused, in accordance with internationally accepted legal principles.

“Furthermore the Nigerian Mission was not informed of the arrests and trials. The Federal Government is, therefore, engaging the Saudi authorities through diplomatic channels with a view to finding a just solution,” he said.