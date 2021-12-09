From Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

No fewer than 23 people have been confirmed dead in an attack on a 42-seater bus traveling to Kaduna, on Monday, carried out by suspected bandits in Sokoto.

Eyewitness said the attack occurred at Gidan Bawa village in Isa Local Government Area (LGA) of the state when the travelers were waylaid by the bandits.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

The State governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, in a condolence statement, yesterday, said 23 people died of fire burns, while six sustained minor injuries and are receiving treatment at a hospital.

“Three of the victims whose injuries were not so serious were promptly treated and discharged,” the statement clarified.

The governor said security agencies have been mobilised to the spot of the attack and immediately mounted a patrol, “that is still ongoing on the 30-kilometre stretch of road between Gidan Bawa, the attack spot in Sokoto state and Shinkafi town in Zamfara state.”

The Police Commissioner in the state, Kamarudeen Okunola, pledged to work out modalities to checkmate future occurrences.

“Strategies are on to make sure that this will not happen again,” he assured.

Meanwhile, former governor of the State, Aliyu Wamakko has expressed sadness over the gruesome attack on innocent travelers.

Reacting to the incident, Wamakko, who is representing Sokoto North senatorial district at the National Assembly, expressed distressed over the death of the hapless citizens who were undertaking a legitimate journey to another part of the country.

He assured that the security agencies will continue to do everything possible to bring to an end the operations of the despicable people.

He called on the people to continue with maximum support and cooperation with the government in confronting the security challenges facing the country.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .