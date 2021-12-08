Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

No fewer than Twenty-three have been confirmed dead in an attack on a 42-seater bus traveling to Kaduna on Monday carried out by suspected bandits in Sokoto.

Eyewitness said the attack occurred at Gidan Bawa village in Isa local government area of the state when the travelers were waylaid by the bandits.

The State governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal in a condolence statement on Wednesday said 23 perdons died of fire burns while six sustained minor injuries and are receiving treatment at a hospital.

“Three of the victims whose injuries were not so serious were promptly treated and discharged.” The statement clarifies.

The governor said security agencies have been mobilized to the spot of the attack and immediately mounted a patrol, “that is still ongoing on the 30 kilometers stretch of road between Gidan Bawa, the attack spot in Sokoto state and Shinkafi town in Zamfara state.”

The Police Commissioner in the state, Kamarudeen Okunola pledged to work with it on modalities to checkmate future occurrences. “Strategies are on to make sure that this will not happen again.”