A 23-year-old man, Yunusa Sanni, on Tuesday appeared before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing items worth N10 million from a shop.

Sanni, whose address was not provided, is facing charges of stealing, conspiracy and unlawful entry, to which he pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecutor, Sgt. Michael Unah, told the court that the defendant committed the offences with others still at large, on June 20, at 12.35a.m. on Agege Motor Road, Lagos.

Unah said the defendant broke into the shop of the complainant, Mr Chika Sabastine, and stole phones and laptops valued at N10 million.

He said that the complainant reported the case to the police, and the defendant was arrested.

Unah said the offences violated Sections 287, 307 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015, (revised).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 287 stipulates three years’ jail term for stealing, while Section 411 provides two years imprisonment for conspiracy.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr A. A. Fashola, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N200, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

Fashola ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed and have evidence of two years tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

He added that the sureties should reside within the court’s jurisdiction.

The magistrate adjourned the case until Jan. 21 for mention (NAN).