Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Mrs Maltha B. Kaltho, Wife of the Kaduna-based journalist who disappeared in line of duty between late 1996 and early 1997, Bagauda Kaltho said, in Kaduna on Friday that, she and her two daughters still await the return and reunion of her husband and father.

According to this middle-aged woman who just had two children as at the time her husband disappeared in a controversial manner following an article published in the News Magazine, she has refused to remarry, with high expectations that her husband will return to her one day.

Speaking during this year’s press freedom day memorial media lecture organised by Africa Media Development Foundation (AMDF) in honour of her husband she said, she, her two daughters, family members and associates were still hoping to see him alive even though it may tarry.

According to her, “It was all about an article published in the News Magazine in 1995. That article was well read across the country and beyond. I remembered when he was being taken away, he promised to return to us within a month.

“But since that time, with support from his organisation, friends and associates, we have made efforts to know his whereabouts but up till now, we can’t say. It even got to a point that I met with the then Head of State, Late General Sani Abacha, all to no avail.

“People that know him very well will attest to the fact that, my husband is honest and fearless journalist who would tried to investigate the issue of public interest and get to its bottom.

“It was because of the hope of his return that I have refused to remary despite the pressure from the loved ones. I believe he will come back to us one day,” she hoped.

Speaking earlier, Coordinator of AMDF, Mrs Sekyen Dadik, said, the lecture with the theme, “Media for democracy: Journalism and elections in times of disinformation, was organised to press home for press freedom in Africa especially, Nigeria.

“It is in line with this that we intend to start holding a media lecture series with a focus on press freedom, named after Mr. James Bagauda Kaltho, a Kaduna based journalist, whom we believe disappeared in mysterious circumstances between late 1996 and early 1997, because of his journalism work.

“The memorial media lecture series is meant to immortalise Bagauda Kaltho, with a view to always keep in our memories what Mr. Kaltho stood for during his lifetime.

“AMDF believes the Lecture Series will serve as compendium and assist media professionals in finding bearing, as well as contribute to the body of knowledge in Africa.