Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

National Directorate of Employment, (NDE) has disbursed empowerment package to no fewer than 230 women in Sokoto State with cash component to enhance their micro enterprinuship.

The beneficiaries, according to Head, Small Scale Enterprise Department, Miss Hafsat Abdulkadir Abubakar III were selected across the 23 local government areas of the state under Micro Enterprise Enhancement Scheme (MEES).

Hafsat said the scheme is an innovation introduced by the NDE to fight poverty and encourage micro enterprises which will boost the economic activities in their communities.

She noted that NDE, under the leadership of the Director General, Dr. Nasir Ladan Mohammed Argungu had brought a lot of transformation in the directorate aimed at putting smiles on the faces of many Nigerians through laudable programmes.

In his keynote address, the Director General, represented by state coordinator, Mrs Eunice Danmallam described the event as a significant milestone.

in the history of women employment to have decent jobs opportunities in the State.

He also said the disbursement was hitched following unprecedented rise in unemployment and high poverty level in Nigeria, which according to him, is impacting negative on the economy.