Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

National Directorate of Employment, (NDE) has disbursed empowerment package to no fewer than 230 women in Sokoto State with cash components to enhance their micro enterprinuship.

The beneficiaries, according to, Head, Small Scale Enterprise Department, Miss Hafsat Abdulkadir Abubakar III were selected across the 23 local government areas of the state under Micro Enterprise Enhancement Scheme (MEES).

Hafsat said the scheme is an innovation introduced by the NDE to fight poverty and encourage micro enterprises which will boost the economic activities in their communities.

She noted that NDE, under the leadership of the Director General, Dr. Nasir Ladan Mohammed Argungu has brought a lot of transformation in the Directorate aimed at putting smiles on the faces of many Nigerians through laudable programmes.

In his keynote address, the Director General represented by State Coordinator, NDE Sokoto office, Mrs Eunice J. Danmallam described the event as a significant milestone in the history of women employment to have decent jobs opportunities in the State.

He also said the disbursement was hitched following unprecedented rise in unemployment and high poverty level in Nigeria, which according to him, is impacting negative on the economy.

Argungu reminded that issue of women employment has been of great concern to President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

He added that the President has continuously to demonstrate his determination to empower women through articulated programmes and sustained support for Federal Government agencies that saddled with responsibility of empowering women and creating jobs opportunities as amply demonstrated by N-Power initiatives.

He described the employment generation opportunity in the business sector as enormous, and therefore challenged the beneficiaries to initiate ideas and innovations that will create schemes capable of generating sustainable employment, reducing poverty and creating wealth in the economy.

Other speakers include Hajia Rabi Tudun Wada and Alhaji Hassan Bello Dangote, APC Women Leader and APC Vice Chairman in Sokoto State respectively also applauded President Muhammadu Buhari and Senator Aliyu Wamakko for their exemplary leadership and their unflinching support for women welfare in the State.

The spokesperson of the beneficiaries, Jummai Ahmad promised to make judicious use of the cash given to them as stipulated by NDE.