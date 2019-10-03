Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Twenty-three thousand Benue people who were either affected by the 2018 flood or by the herdsmen invasion of the state have benefited from the distribution of fertilizers by the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

Flagging off the distribution ceremony in Makurdi on Thursday, team leader of NEMA to Benue, Dr. Martins Ejike explained that the occasion marked the phased three of the Emergency Agricultural Intervention Programme for Benue flood and herdsmen victims.

He disclosed further that a total of 226 trucks were on ground for distribution to the beneficiaries adding that in the past six month, the team have been in Benue state, where they were able to register and carry out distribution of other farm implements like knapsack sprayers, seedlings, grains under phase one and two of the Programme.

Ejike who assured the people that no item or fertiliser meant for Benue will find its way outside the state stressed that all beneficiaries will get all the items that are meant for them under this Programme.

Ejike who is also the Supervisor (Conflict) of the agriculture emergency support scheme assured that all registered farmers would benefits and no single bag of fertilizer would be diverted. While noting that each truck contains 600,000 bags, he however warned that the branded fertilizer was not for sale.

“I urge all the beneficiaries to be orderly and not misuse or sell items given to them by the federal government through NEMA,” he added.

On his part, Governor Samuel Ortom who was represented at the occasion by his Special Adviser on Agro Business, Mrs Joy Tarka appealed to the federal government to settle farmers who have been displaced from their ancestral homes to enable them return so that they will continue peacefully with their farming activities.

Ortom lauded the Federal Government for initiating the “historical agriculture emergence support plan relief programme and making it a reality for the Benue people.

“Benue which is regarded as the Food Basket of the Nation has always fed Nigeria but challenge of flood and attack by herdsmen has brought the state back.

“However, with the gesture by Federal government now, it is believed that food production in the state will again improve,” he added.