231 National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) members have been administered with Astra Zeneka COVID-19 Vaccine at the Mbaukwu/Umuawulu, Permanent Orientation Camp in Anambra.

Mr Kehinde Aremu, Coordinator of the NYSC in Anambra, said this in a statement made available to newsmen in Awka on Tuesday.

Aremu said the exercised took place from May 22 to May 24.

He said the vaccination was voluntary for interested corps members, but they all had a mandatory COVID-19 screening.

According to him, the National Headquarters of NYSC advised State Coordinators to work out modalities to make vaccines available for interested corps members.

“The vaccine was administered by officials of the Anambra State Primary Health Care Development Agency, supported by the NYSC Corps medical personnel and supervised by the NCDC officials and the State Ministry of Health.

“At the end of the exercise, a total of 231 corps members received their first shot.

“Corps members appreciate the concern of NYSC DG for their health and thank him for making the vaccine available to them,” he said.

Aremu said the NYSC would continue to educate the corps members and the society on the need to observe COVID-19 protocols at all times. (NAN)