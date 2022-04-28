From Tony Osauzo, Benin

Ahead of the Peoples Democratic Party primaries in Edo State, a total of 236 aspirants have purchased the party’s Nomination and Expression of interest forms for 36 positions in both National Assembly and State House of Assembly.

The aspirants were yesterday, screened by Senator Ben Obi-led Screening Committee.

Speaking during the screening exercise, the state party chairman, Dr Tony Aziegbemi, said the exercise is to fulfill the electoral act guidelines which states that parties should conduct screening for candidates as part of condition for the primary, adding that the party is just abiding by the rules of the electoral acts.

Giving the breakdown, Aziegbemi disclosed that 17 aspirants are going for the 3 senatorial positions; 54 for the 9 House of Representatives positions and 161 are going for the 24 state House of Assembly positions.

The Screening Committee Chairman, Senator Ben Obi, said the committee has done a good job and that the candidates have all presented themselves for screening.

The PDP Nomination and Expression of interest form for the senate is N3.5 million, House of Representatives N2.5 million and State House of Assembly N600,000.