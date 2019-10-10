Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) has confirmed on Wednesday, that no fewer than 232, 004 business names were registered and issued certificate by the Commission in last two years. It attributed the rise in the figure to reforms introduced by the management of the Commission in the last two years, as well as the dedication and commitment of staff to efficient service delivery to Nigerians.

Its Registrar General, Azuka Azinge, who addressed journalists in Abuja, on Wednesday, on her two years in office, added that the achievement was made possible due to complete decentralisation of state offices’ operations, which made it possible for customers to pick their certificates at any location of their choice.

She said the Commission, in last two years, also succeeded in achieving full closure of manual registration nationwide and replaced it with efficient and online registration services through the Company Registration Portal (CRP) to enable Nigerians register their businesses within few hours.

“We equally improved on delivery time for name search from hitherto 12 hours to 0-4 hours, and also removed requirement for proficiency certificate in the registration of professional entities to encourage investors.”

She assured local and foreign investors that the Commission was committed to faithful implementation of Presidential Executive Orders on Ease of Doing Business and other relevant reforms.