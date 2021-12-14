By Henry Uche

As part of its contribution to reduce the spate of unemployment in the country, 234Finance with the Support of the Platform Capital and BlackCopper – a fintech startup, has bankrolled three budding entrepreneurs as the winners of The Mentor -Matchup Challenge 4.0.

Speaking at the event, the Managing Partner of 234Finance, Ezinne Nwazulu, said Agriculture, Fashion & Beauty, FMCGs & Retail, Manufacturing and Artisans were the selected sectors for 2021.

According to her, the winners and other participants would gain insights through mentorship, trainings and other support programs to help them stand firm in their respective crafts. “Besides funding gaps, there is a huge knowledge gap between young entrepreneurs and successful entrepreneurs who have built successful businesses.

“There is urgent need for the two groups to interact and learn from each other. As more young people venture into entrepreneurship, it is critical to embed sustainable mentorship programs into entrepreneurship programs. This informed our decision to launch The Mentor Matchup Challenge,”

Nwazulu explained that Chichi Eriobu of Phronesis Foods was the winner with $10,000, while Elizabeth Tolulope of Liz’s Confectionery and Margaret Obasi of Maziza Farms Ltd, are Ist Runner up and 2nd runner up respectively with $6,000 and $4,000 respectively, all from Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) sub- sector.

According to her, a Business Essentials series was launched for participants which featured stories, lessons, struggles and achievements of African Entrepreneurs, and affords young entrepreneurs the opportunity to learn valuable lessons about starting up and building a business in Africa’s emerging markets.

She added that she gets fulfillment helping young people succeed in their careers. “I believe that in a community, one can either be part of the problem or part of the solution. Rather than complain about how worse things have become, I chose to be part of the solution using the platform I have to change the fate of our nation, one entrepreneur at a time.

“I also refused to look at Nigeria and indeed Africa as a hopeless continent, but one filled with opportunities, as long as we can look inwards to creatively solve problems- unique to us as a people. I always believed that we- Africans can save ourselves if we are willing to do the work and have the staying power to keep pushing,”

She charged the government to live up to its responsibilities by creating the right environment for young entrepreneurs to thrive by churning out friendly policies that make the entrepreneurial landscape conducive for young business owners.

