By Henry Uche

The 234Finance in collaboration with Platform Capital and Blackcopper is set to bankroll budding entrepreneurs in Agriculture, fashion & Beauty, E-Commerce, Artisans & Manufacturing, Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCGs) and Traders, who would emerge winners at a Mentor Matchup Challenge (4.0) Pitching Competition holding in December, Lagos, with $20,000 seed funding.

At a press briefing in Lagos, the Managing Partner of 234Finance.com, Ezinne Nwazulu, said that in line with its core mandate of ‘Promoting African Entrepreneurship’, entrepreneurs who seek financial and other supports will at the event have a chance to pitch their businesses to investors, win seed-funding of up to $20,000.

Nwazulu affirmed that $10,000 is the grand price, the remaining $10,000 would be shared between the 1st runner up and 2nd runner up, and top 3 finalists would have an express enrolment into the 2022 Unicorn Incubation Programme powered by Platform Capital.

According to her, the group is poised to bridge the practical knowledge gap between successful entrepreneurs and the younger generation of entrepreneurs, noting that the objectives of the session was to finance small businesses with seed funding, equip young entrepreneurs with presentation skills, aid participants with critical thinking skills as well as business focus.

