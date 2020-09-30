No fewer than 235 golfers are expected to participate in a two-day Captain and Lady Captain day inaugural tournament at the Ibadan Golf Club (IGC), to celebrate newly-elected Captain, Ola Ibironke and Lady Captain, Mary Okunola scheduled for October 2-3 at the club’s premises.

Secretary of the tournament’s Local Organising Committee, Tunde Akande said about 235 golfers have shown interest in participating in the two-day tourney.

“So far we have 190 men and 45 female who have shown interest in participating. We have some regulations in view of the fact that we are still in the COVID-19 period.

“The club as a corporate body is seriously working in guiding the health status of golf members. In view of this we have been able to put in some measures to control the crowd.

“There is going to be just one entrance into the club, and a mandatory temperature check before stepping into the club. No one would be allowed in without a facemask,” he said.

He added that there won’t be congestion of golfers at the starter point as social distancing will be maintained.

“The players would be playing for two-days so as to reduce the numbers of golfers daily at the club. There’s a playing schedule that everyone would receive before the tournament starts.

“This will enable each player to know when they are playing and know they don’t have to be at the club until it’s time for their match,” he said.

Meanwhile, the club’s captain, Oladiran Ibironke said that all hands were on deck to make the tournament a memorable one.

Ibironke added that many astute golfers across the country have shown interest in participating in the competition.

“A lot of captains from various clubs in Nigeria have signified their intention to attend. It won’t be surprising to see all gold captains from South-West in attendance.

Dignitaries will be present here, If Oyo State governor, Engineer Seyi Makinde in around, I know he will honour me on Saturday with the ceremonial tee off alongside with my Patron, Major General Anthony Omozoje, the General Officer Commanding, 2 Division of the Nigerian Army, Odogbo Cantonment, Ibadan,” he said.

He added that many measures had been put in place as regards COVID-19 to curtail the spread.

“You can’t come into the club for this tournament without a facemask,” he added.

Also, the Lady Captain of the Club, Mrs Mary Okunola said over 50 Lady gofers are expected at the tournament saying past Ladies Captain across the country are expected at the two day event.