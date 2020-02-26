TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Police Command has confirmed the recovery of 24 babies from a baby factory in Woji community, in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the State.

The babies were between one and two years old. Also, four pregnant teenagers were nabbed at the suspected baby factory.

State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Nnamdi Omoni, confirmed the development when he briefed journalists on behalf of the Commissioner of Police, Mustapha Dandaura.

Omoni, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), said the achievement was made possible with operatives of the Eagle Crack (E’Crack) Squad, Mile 1 Divisional Police State.

He said the E-Crack operatives burst into child trafficking syndicate in Woji axis of Port Harcourt, where the recovery was made.

The PPRO said the babies and the pregnant teenagers, who were frail and malnourished, were currently receiving medical attention at the police clinic.

The command’s spokesman added that investigation had been launched with a view to making more recoveries and to bringing the masterminds to justice.

He urged members of the to public to increase their security consciousness by reporting any suspicious movement to the police.

Also, he advised anyone with a report of a missing child to approach the command for identification and collection.

Reacting to the police’s claim, counsel for the Managing Director of the suspected baby factory, Eunice Uchendu, claimed that Tender Live Care-Giver which is being run by her client, is a registered organization working with Rivers State Government.

Uchendu described the position of the police as untrue, saying that her client would wait for the outcome of the investigation to know the next line of action.

Meanwhile, some of the pregnant teenagers have dismissed report from the police that they were paid to get pregnant and sale their babies.

The pregnant teenagers also denied being forced to stay at the centre, saying that they were there on the consent of their respective family members.

They also admitted that anyone, who chose to leave or go with the baby after delivery, did that willingly without any condition attached.