Promotes digestive health

Just like benefits of Taro Leaves, the next health benefit provided by guava leaves is to promote a healthy digestion system. As described before, guava leaves have a role in providing antibacterial properties. This will be beneficial to protect digestive system. Guava leaves can stimulate the digestive enzyme production by killing bacteria in the lining of the gut. Moreover, it has an ability to remove the toxic enzymes by bacteria. Indeed, with these benefits, guava leaves can prevent the event of food poisoning, vomiting, and nausea as well. Therefore, it is recommended to boil guava leaves in water and drink this decoction to relieve stomachache.

Cures diarrhea

Consequently, guava leaves have shown its role in curing diarrhea. Same as the previous statement, this is linked with antibacterial properties contained in guava leaves. Studies have shown that extract of guava leaves can prevent the growth of Staphylococcus Aureus bacteria, which can cause diarrhea. In fact, we can also find capsule supplement of guava leaves to cure diarrhea as well. Therefore, if you suffer from diarrhea, it is advised to drink the decoction made of the leaves and root of guava. Then, it will help you to deal with abdominal pain and fewer and less watery stools.

Treats cancer

Due to the presence of antioxidant properties contained in guava leaves, it will be valuable to prevent the risks of cancer. In this point, antioxidant properties such as lycopene can prevent the growth of cancer cells. As a result, eating guava leaves can help you to have natural prevention of cancer. Therefore, guava leaves have shown its benefit to deal with breast, prostate, and oral cancers as well.

Treats diabetes

One of the great health benefits of guava leaves is to relieve diabetes. As diabetes is one of most chronic diseases, then it is a must to find the right prevention and treatment. In this case, the tea made of guava leaves has shown its result to lower blood glucose in diabetes. It also reduces the alpha-glucosidase enzyme activity. Not only for those benefits, guava leaves can prevent the absorption of sucrose and maltose by the body as well. This one can affect to the lowering blood sugar levels. Thus, as you know that guava leaves can treat diabetes, then you can try to drink the tea made of guava leaves decoction to deal with this disease.