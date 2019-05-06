Doris Obinna

Five months after nomination of chairman and members of the National Assembly Service Commission (NASC), the Senate is waiting for President Muhammadu Buhari to issue letters of appointment as well as seek the confirmation of the nominees.

Senate President, Bukola Saraki on December 20, 2018 wrote to President Buhari nominating members of the NASC. President Buhari is expected to, within one month, in accordance to the provisions of the National Assembly Service Commission Act 2014, appoint the people so nominated and also forward their names to the Senate for confirmation.

In the latter to President Buhari, entitled: “Nomination for chairman and commissioners of the National Assembly Service Commission (NASC), Saraki wrote: “I have the honour to present to Mr. President a list of nominees for the appointment as Chairman and Commissioners of the National Assembly Commission (NASC). This is in compliance with Section 3(3) and (5) of the National Assembly Service Commission Act 2014:

“Senator Joy Emordi (chairman); Henry Odey-Adaga (member). Dr. Rufus Omeire (member), Aliyu Sambo (Member). Bilyaminu Yusuf Shinkafi (member)’ Femi Agege (member), Efiok Essien Cobham (member), Dauda Bunbot (member), Ahmed Ashemi (member), Uthman Olakunle Taofeek (member), Prince Adeneke Olaferu-Olagbebi (member), Awalu Aliyu Ohindase (member) and Amb. Abdulazeez Sheik Usman (member).”

Three nominees are from South East, with the chairman and two each from North West, North East, South West, South South and South West.

Acknowledging the receipt of Saraki’s letter, on behalf of President Buhari, Senator Ita Enang, Senior Special Adviser to the President on National Assembly Matters (Senate), in a letter dated January 16, 2019 and addressed to the Senate President, stated: “Your Excellency’s letter to His Excellency, Mr. President and C-in-C of December 20, 2-019 refers.

“May Your Excellency please cause the CVs of the named nominees to be forwarded to enable Mr. President facilitate their letter of appointment for confirmation to the Senate.”

Four months after the letter from President Buhari’s adviser to Senate President, President Buhari is yet to forward the names of the nominees to the Senate for confirmation, contrary to Act No 3 subsection 3 of the NASC Act 2014.

The section 5(3) of the Act said: “Upon the coming into force of this Act or upon of the expiration of the life of the Commission at any time or upon the vacancy occurring in the membership of the commission, the President shall send the appropriate nominations to the National Assembly within 30 days of being requested to do so.”

The law provides that Senate president, as chairman of the National Assembly, shall, in consultation with Speaker of the House of the Representatives, nominate members of the NASC.

Section 3 (3) (3): “The President of the Senate shall, upon consultation with the Speaker of the House of Representatives, submit to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria a proposal list out of which the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria shall nominate for appointment, the chairman and members of the commission.”

On what President Buhari ought to do after receiving the nomination letter from the Senate President, Section 3 (3) (4) of the Act said: “The President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria shall appoint the chairman and members of the commission from the list submitted to him in accordance with the provision of subsection (3) of this section, subject to the conformation by the Senate.”

On the composition of the commission, Section 3 (3) (5) of the Act said: “At least two members of the commission shall be drawn from each of the six geopolitical zones of Nigeria.”

On the tenure of the NASC, the Act said in Section 3 (3) (6): “A member of the commission shall hold office for a period of five years from the date of his appointment and he may be reappointed for another term of five years and no more.”

Sources revealed that following the non-constitution of the NASC, many positions in the National Assembly Management are on acting basis, while promotions are pending.

The tenure of the last NASC expired in July 2018, with Dr. Adamu Fika from Bauchi as chairman.

The first NASC from June 20101-May 2006, had Mr. Ishaya Dare Akau from Kaduna as chairman.

Aliyu Ahmed Dogondaji from Sokoto was the second chairman, from July 2006 -May 2011.

Sources at the National Assembly alleged that the delay in sending names of nominees to the Senate for confirmation before the expiration of the tenure of the 8th National Assembly may be in order to ensure the next National Assembly leadership makes fresh nomination to President Buhari.