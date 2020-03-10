Ahmed Abubakar, Dutse

Twenty four people died yesterday in a motor accident around Gwamfai village, Jahun Local Government Area of Jigawa State. The media aide to the state governor, Auwal Sankara, who confirmed this to the press yesterday, said the accident occurred after the driver lost control of his vehicle and ran into a black market petrol seller by the road side.

According to him, the Toyota bus, which took off from Jahun Local Government Area was heading to Shuwarin Market in Kiyawa Local Government Area before the incident happened.

However, Auwal Sankara said that the governor, who saw the accident on his way to Gumel, instructed the local council chairman to ensure he assists the families of the passengers.

When contacted, the police public relations officer in the state, Abdu Jinjiri, who also confirmed the incident, said he was yet to get details of the exact cause of the accident and casualties.