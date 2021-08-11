From Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

No fewer than 24 persons have been confirmed dead as a result of suspected case of food poisoning in Sokoto State.

Commissioner for Health, Dr Ali Inname, in a statement said the victims were within a single household in Danzanke village of Bargaja ward, Isa Local Government Area of the state.

He said the deceased used fertiliser type known as “Gishirin Lalle” in Hausa as seasoning instead of common salt in cooking a meal.

“Regrettably, the entire family who had the meal lost their lives, except two female members who merely tested the food and are currently responding to treatment, with very good chance of survival. Attempts to save the lives of all affected people by providing the needed medical care, proved abortive,” Inname said.

He also advised the general public to always separate storage sites for food items from other agricultural and cosmetic items.

