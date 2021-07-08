From Timothy Olanrewaju Maiduguri

No fewer than 24 people are feared killed in attacks by suspected Boko Haram terrorists on some communities in Adamawa State, yesterday.

Sources said some Boko Haram invaded Dabna village near Gahara, hometown of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, and adjoining villages, including Kwapre in Hong Local Government in the early hours of yesterday.

Security sources said the suspected insurgents fired some gunshots at Dabna to announce their arrival in the wee hours, yesterday.

“Residents scampered for safety as sporadic gunshots were heard in different parts of the community,” Adamu Isa, a resident of Hong told Daily Sun, quoting accounts by survivors of the attack that fled into the bush.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Adamawa State Command, Sulieman Nguroje, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), said the command could not confirm or comment on the incident due to jurisdiction factors.

No one has claimed responsibility, but residents said the attacks were carried out like previous Boko Haram invasions in the area in the past.

