By Emma Jemegah

The Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) bounced back with 24 goals, four away victories on the opening day of the new season.

Returnee Bendel Insurance started the avalanche of goals with a 2-0 away victory over Akwa United in Uyo.

Former champions, Enyimba International of Aba followed suits with another away win over Nasarawa United in Jos and Niger Tornadoes also announced their presence with an emphatic 2-0 victory over Wikki Tourists.

Perhaps, the sweetest away win was that of Abia Warriors as the team deflated the Flying Antelopes, Enugu Rangers 2-0 before its fans.

Shooting Stars Sports Club (3SC) fluffed a two-goal lead in Jos, leading 3-1 at half time but capitulated to allow the home team stalemate the match at 3-3 on regulation time.

Defending champion, Rivers United struggled to beat Lobi Stars 2-1 while Sunshine Stars fought back to draw new side, Doma United at 1-1.