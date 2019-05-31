After their inauguration on Wednesday, 29 governors formally mounted the mantle of leadership in their various domains yesterday. While some took off on controversial note, others warmed their ways into the hearts of their populace even as some were absent at their duty post.

In his first official day on duty, Governor Emeka Ihedioha directed all financial institutions that have transactions with the state government not to honour any withdrawal instruction by cheques, transfers or in any form.

The directive contained in a statement by his media aide, Mr. Steve Osuji, said the order takes effect immediately and would remain in force until otherwise advised.

The governor warned that heads of government agencies, departments, parastatals, Permanent Secretaries and relevant officers would be held responsible for any breach.

Governor Ihedioha also allegedly ordered the demolition of the Akachi tower located at Naze road,Owerri built by former governor Rochas Okorocha.

Heavily armed security agents including the military barricaded the sight, preventing even journalists from getting closer.

The Akachi tower, measuring over 40 feet, Okorocha said, symbolises the hand of God over Imo State. The monument was also meant to serve as tourists sight.

However, source close to the new government has denied the involvement of the state government in the demolition.

The source alleged that some family may have got a court injunction to reclaim their land illegally acquired by the state government.

Ihedioha’s media aide, Osuji, said the governor was not aware of the demolition of any structure and never gave such directive.

In Oyo State, Governor Seyi Makinde began his first day in office with an inter-faith prayer held at the car park of the Governor’s Office.

The Bishop of Methodist Church Nigeria, Ogbomoso Diocese, Rt Rev’d Ademola Moradeyo and Chief Imam of Government House Mosque, Ibadan, Bello Rufai, were the preachers.

He also convened a security meeting for 4pm, which was attended by himself the deputy governor, Alhaji Rauf Olaniyan, service commanders in the state, including the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Shina Olukolu, and General Officer Commanding (GOC), 2 Division of Nigerian Army, Major-Gen. Okwudili Azinta.

Makinde said the security meeting was convened to tackle security challenges in the state, especially the one posed by the power tussle between groups within National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW).

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, signed the first executive order on Refuse Management, Traffic Management and Public Works, just as he urged workers to brace up and contribute their quota to the development of the stat

Before signing the Order at the Government House, Alausa, the governor met with civil servants, charging them to re-dedicate themselves to work.

Sanwo-Olu with his deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat were welcomed into the secretariat, Alausa earlier in the day as they visited the Ministry of the Environment, Land and Physical Planning, where he addressed jubilant workers.

The duo were accompanied by the Head of Service (HOS), Mr. Hakeem Muri-Okunola. They moved to the Adeyemi-Bero Auditorium, where he met thousands of civil servants and later toured the secretariat, terminating at the Car Park where he promised to provide civil servants with 40 new buses to replace the dilapidated ones.

He also vowed to rid the state of potholes, as well as tackle the issue of minimum wage.

Sanwo-Olu, who said he was aware of situations of things in the state as well as within the secretariat assured that he would fix everything and residents would begin to see new things even amid challenges.

“I know there is no light, no benches, but let us think and innovate on how to bake a bigger cake. We will sort out the issues around minimum wage. Lagosians have to feel you from day one. I love you all,” he said.

A day after he took the oath of office, Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni has tied the knot with Ummi Adama Gaidam, daughter of the immediate-past governor of Yobe State, Ibrahim Gaidam.

The bride, who currently study in Saudi Arabia, is coming as the third wife.

The lowkey marriage was solemnised at Mr Gaidam’s residence at Sabon Fegi area, Damaturu, the state capital.

“The bales of kolanut were presented on Wednesday, and the wedding Fatiha took place yesterday in the presence of a few family members,” a family source said.

Mr Buni, the immediate-past National Secretary of the ruling party, All Progressives Congress (APC) was anointed by Mr. Gaidam to succeeded him.

Meanwhile, Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, has promised to ensure good governance and espouse people-oriented government, capable of moving the state to the next level.

The governor also assured that better days were ahead of the people of the state and good governance will be pursued with vigour.

He arrived the Governor’s Office Complex at exactly 9.30a.m, in a convoy of seven vehicles and was received by the Head of Service, Lanre Bisiriyu, who also introduced him to the body of Permanent Secretaries by the Head of Service.

Accompanied by the HoS and his deputy, Noimot Oyedele-Salako, Abiodun moved to Block A of the Secretariat, where they went into a brief meeting with the Permanent Secretary of the Civil Service Commission.

Abiodun stated that civil servants as the engine room of government must be carried along, noting that his administration will not toy with the welfare of the public servants.

The governor also met with with the security chiefs, led by the Commissioner of Police, Bashir Makama.

Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum started his first day in office with the announcement of plans to kick-start construction of three fly-overs in Maiduguri, the state capital.

Zulum, who arrived the office at the Maiduguri Government at about 10am with personal aides and security details, said the first fly-over will be constructed at the crowded city centre; the Post Office area, the Customs roundabout and El-Kanemi College bus stop, to ease human and vehicular congestion. He also received national leadership of the Nigerian Society of Engineers led by the deputy national president, Babagana Mohammed who came to felicitate with him over the successful conduct of the inauguration.

Governor of Gombe State, Alhaji Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya, has been hailed over his announcement of the dissolution of the 11 local government executives.

“As part of the resolve to re-engineer the local governments for purposeful service delivery, we shall take appropriate steps to ensure local government elections are conducted to usher in elected chairmen and councilors at the earliest appropriate time in line with the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“In the meantime, in order to avoid any vacuum, secretaries of local government councils are hereby directed to take charge of the affairs of their respective local governments.”

Another pronouncement that attracted earned him an ovation was the promise to operate an open door policy and run an all-inclusive government.

However, he may have shocked many party faithful and well wishers over non-appointment of some key government positions.

Many of his supporters who had thronged the Pantami Stadium to know those that will work closely with the new governor expressed disappointment as he concluded his inaugural speech without announcing any key government position.

In Kwara State, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq held security council meeting to receive briefings from all heads of security agencies in the state behind closed doors.

The state security council comprises the governor, his deputy, heads of the police, State Security Service, Army, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Nigeria Customs Service, the Nigeria Immigration Service and the Emir of Ilorin and Chairman of the state Council of Chiefs.

Briefing journalists after the meeting, CP Kayode Egbetokun said: “We met the governor who shows deep understanding of security as the Chairman of the State’s Security Council. He understands that without security, no meaningful development can be achieved.”

AbdulRazaq also met with the Kwara State Council of Chiefs. The meeting was attended by 16 of the 19 members of the council, whose chairman is the Emir of Ilorin.

At press time, the governor was meeting with Kwara elders and leaders of thoughts and representatives of the civil servants in the state.

AbdulRazaq had earlier inspected the Government House and Governor’s Lodge.

Zamfara Governor, Alhaji Bello Mohammed, has warned civil servants against involvement in partisan politics.

Mohammed who arrived the Government House, Gusau around 10.30 am gave the warning when he met with permanent secretaries. He said he would not tolerate insubordination on the part of the civil servants.

The new governor said as civil servants, they should remain apolitical and shut partisan politics because it violate civil service rules.

He civil servants ought to put effort in discharging their responsibilities, as public servants.

He later held close door meeting with traditional rulers in the state to find solutions to the current security challenges in the state.

Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri hit the ground running when he sworn in the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) with a charge to step on toes when necessary in the course of discharging his duties.

He told the SSG that the interest of the state must supercede every other interest.

He also said his government would soon roll out plans and policies for permanent secretaries to enable them cue into his government’s vision.

The governor said it would no longer be business as usual and mandated everyone to set aside their personal interest and work for the overall interest of the state.

“I will be firm but I will also be considerate, we all have to learn to separate politics from policies. Go and discharge your duties without fear and no one will vitimise you under my watch. We will soon roll out our plans and policies and we expect everyone to fit into it, we will make the environment conducive for you,” Fintiri said.