The monthly Twenty-four Hours Intensive Prayer Mountain session at Foursquare Gospel Church (The Pacesetters), Alapere District, commenced on Monday, June 17, at 6am, and it will end next week.

The programme, which has the theme “Laughter,” holds at 72/74 Road, Alapere, Abgoyi/Ketu Local Council, Lagos State.

The hosts, Rev. and Prof. (Mrs) Ajibola Jolaosho, said God has sworn to make attendees laugh, to the glory of God and they will not be troubled, no more sorrow, no more bitterness, bye-bye to failures, no more un-achievement and other ills will never come near their dwelling again in their individual lives, in Jesus’ Name.