TWENTY four commissioners in Imo State have tested

negative for the coronavirus

disease.

Governor Hope Uzodinma

had, in a surprise move, last

Wednesday, before the commencement of the weekly

state executive council meeting, requested the commissioners to submit themselves

for test.

“We will not hold our executive meeting until the

commissioners take the test,”

Uzodinma had reportedly

said.

The development, it was

gathered, forced the shifting of the business of the day

from the scheduled 11am to

1.40pm, with all the commissioners submitting themselves for the test which was

conducted by a team of the

state COVID-19 committee

headed by the commissioner

for health, who it was gathered was also tested.

The test results returned

on Sunday with all the 24

commissioners testing negative.

Confirming the development, Commissioner for

Special Projects, Simon

Ebegbulem, described it as

evidence of the commitment

of Governor Uzodinma at

ensuring the spread of the

disease is curtailed and fully

checked.

“When the governor gave

the order, we thought he was

joking, until he directed the

commissioner for health to

ensure all the commissioners

subject themselves to the COVID-19 test.

“The governor’s proactive

measures is a thing to be

commended, and copied by

others. Why it not for such

measures, we might as well

be saying something else, as

is being witnessed in some

other states…,” he said