TWENTY four commissioners in Imo State have tested
negative for the coronavirus
disease.
Governor Hope Uzodinma
had, in a surprise move, last
Wednesday, before the commencement of the weekly
state executive council meeting, requested the commissioners to submit themselves
for test.
“We will not hold our executive meeting until the
commissioners take the test,”
Uzodinma had reportedly
said.
The development, it was
gathered, forced the shifting of the business of the day
from the scheduled 11am to
1.40pm, with all the commissioners submitting themselves for the test which was
conducted by a team of the
state COVID-19 committee
headed by the commissioner
for health, who it was gathered was also tested.
The test results returned
on Sunday with all the 24
commissioners testing negative.
Confirming the development, Commissioner for
Special Projects, Simon
Ebegbulem, described it as
evidence of the commitment
of Governor Uzodinma at
ensuring the spread of the
disease is curtailed and fully
checked.
“When the governor gave
the order, we thought he was
joking, until he directed the
commissioner for health to
ensure all the commissioners
subject themselves to the COVID-19 test.
“The governor’s proactive
measures is a thing to be
commended, and copied by
others. Why it not for such
measures, we might as well
be saying something else, as
is being witnessed in some
other states…,” he said
Leave a Reply