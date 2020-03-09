Ahmed Abubakar, Dutse

No fewer than 24 people are said to have been killed in a ghastly motor accident at Gwamfai village of Jahun Local Government of Jigawa State.

The media aide to the Jigawa State Governor, Auwal Sankara, who confirmed this to newsmen, said the accident occurred after the driver lost control and bumped into black-market petrol sellers plying their trade by the roadside.

According to him, the Toyota Bus which took off from Jahun Local Government was heading for Shuwarin Market in Kiyawa Local Government before the incident happened.

However, Auwal Sankara added that the governor who ran into the accident on his way to Gumel instructed the local council chairman to ensure he assists the families of the passengers.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, SP Abdu Jinjiri who confirmed the incident said he was yet to get details of the exact cause of the accident and casualties figures.