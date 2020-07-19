Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Out of over 2000 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in camp at Zonkwa town in Zango-Kataf local government area of Kaduna State, 24 are women who are heavy with pregnancy, raising the fear that they may be delivered of babies soon in an unhealthy condition.

According to the Coordinator of the IDP camp, Reverend Gambo Waziri, “the camp currently holds about 2000 displaced people, including 162 nursing mothers and 24 pregnant women. About 1000 of them sleep in the camp while others sleep in people’s home in town but come to the camp every morning to eat.

“Both of those who sleep in the camp and those who come in every morning are women and children. Some of the men whose houses were burnt are staying in other people’s homes in town while others stayed back to guard their villages”.

To this end, a group under the auspices of Christian Solidarity worldwide -Nigeria (CSWN) has donated food items and other relief materials to the Coordinator of the IDPs camp on behalf of victims of the recent herdsmen attacks on Chibwob, Sabon Kaura and Kampany villages in Zangon Kataf Local Government area.

Recalled that some villages in Zangon Kataf and Kaura Local governments were recently attacked between July 10-12 by suspected Fulani herdsmen, killing 32 and displacing thousands from 22 villages.

The Chief Operating Officer (COO) of CSWN, Mrs Agera Teman Liti, while presenting different grains, sugar, soaps and other essentials to the IDPs Coordinator at the weekend, noted that the renewed attacks on villages in the midst of the farming season portends danger to sustainable food production in the country.

She urged the State and Federal governments to do more in improving the security situation in the north, noting that no serious investor would come to an area or region bedeviled by persistent killings and burning of houses.

“we in CSWN are worried by the ease with which killings takes place in Nigeria these days. We are more worried that hardly do the killers get arrested or prosecuted. The inability to effect arrest simply embolden the killers to continue killing and destroying communities at will,” she said.

While expressing the organization’s concern that the bulk of those affected are women and children, Mrs Liti insisted that unless a deliberate and sincere strategy is adopted by government in curbing the persistent insecurity in the country, valuable resources that ought to go into development would be wasted on rehabilitation after each attack.