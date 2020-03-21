Fred Ezeh, Abuja

University of Abuja (UniAbuja) has suspended 24 students indefinitely for alleged involvement in cultism.

Out of the 24 suspended students, who cut across various faculties including Science, Arts, and Social Science, Seven were in 400 level, 10 in 300 level, six in 200 levels and one spill-over student.

Spokesman of the school, Dr. Habib Yakoob, said in a statement released in Abuja, that the suspension was approved by the Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof. Abdul-Rasheed Na’Allah.

The Vice-Chancellor said he relied on the University Law clearly spelled out to the students during their orientation exercise, and for which a matriculation oath was taken. He also directed that the students be made to appear before the Students’ Disciplinary Committee for further investigation.

He said: “Police on 15th March 2020 arrested 46 students suspected to be cult members, following a tip-off from the University Safety Office in close collaboration with the community vigilantes, while they were planning to conduct initiation in Gwako Village along Gwagwalada Road, Abuja.”

«This is the first batch of the arrested students to be suspended by the university management over cult-related cases.»

The University Management reiterated that it has zero tolerance for cultism and other related misconduct in the University, and is determined to, after due diligence, punish any staff or student who violates the university rules and regulations.

It also urged students to be vigilant at all times and accordingly report any suspicious activities within the university that could undermine the safety and peaceful co-existence of its members.