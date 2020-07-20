Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Coordinator of the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) at the Zonkwa town camp in Zango-Kataf Local Government Area, Kaduna State, Rev. Gambo Waziri, has raised the fear that 24 pregnant women may be delivered of babies in an unhealthy condition in the camp.

“The camp currently holds about 2,000 displaced people, including 162 nursing mothers and 24 pregnant women. About 1,000 of them sleep in the camp, while others sleep in people’s homes in the town but come to the camp every morning to eat. Both those who sleep in camp and those who come in every morning are women and children. Some of the men whose houses were burnt are staying in other people’s homes in town while others stayed back to guard their villages,” Waziri said.

Meanwhile, a group under the auspices of Christian Solidarity worldwide -Nigeria (CSWN) has donated food items and relief materials to the coordinator of the IDPs camp on behalf of victims of the recent herdsmen attacks on Chibwob, Sabon Kaura and Kampany villages in Zangon Kataf Local Government Area.

The villages were attacked between July 10-12 by suspected Fulani herdsmen, killing 32 and displacing thousands from 22 villages.

Chief Operating Officer (COO) of CSWN, Mrs Agera Teman Liti, while presenting grains, sugar, soaps and other essentials to the IDPs coordinator at the weekend, noted that the renewed attacks on villages in the midst of the farming season portends danger to sustainable food production in the country.

She urged the state and federal governments to do more in improving the security situation in the north, noting that no serious investor would come to an area or region bedevilled by persistent killings and burning of houses.