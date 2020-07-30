Romanus Okoye Men of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested a 24-year-old man, Godwin Akpan, over alleged having forcefully carnal knowledge of a 20-year-old girl with Down’s syndrome.

The victim was reportedly raped, on Tuesday, when she was sent by her elder sister to close the gate of their house in Ota, Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area of the state, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi, disclosed this in a statement.

Oyeyemi said the suspect, who lives with the victim and her sister at No. 5 Cele Avenue, Sango Ota, was apprehended following a complaint by the victim’s sister at the Sango Divisional Headquarters.

The PPRO said the victim’s sister reported that she was raped by their neighbour while she was sent to go and close the gate of their house around 6pm.

Oyeyemi stated, “The suspect, who is their close neighbour, forcefully dragged the victim to a room, where he had sex with her against her will. Upon the report, the DPO, Sango Ota, CSP Godwin Idehai, quickly detailed his detectives to the scene, where the suspect was promptly arrested.

“On interrogation, he confessed to the crime but claimed not to know what came over him that made him to do it. The victim has been taken to the general hospital for treatment.”

The PPRO said the Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, had ordered the transfer of the suspect to the Anti-human Trafficking and Child Labour Unit of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation and prosecution.