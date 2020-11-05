Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) has disclosed that about 240 persons in Benue State may access N10 million loan each under the Nigerian Incentive Based Risk Sharing System for Agricultural Lending (NIRSAL) project.

State Coordinator in Benue, Musa Sadauki who disclosed this to newsmen recently explained that the Directorate had also trained 98 beneficiaries who are currently on the verge of collecting their loans.

Sadauki who stated this while flaging-off the second phase of the Entrepreneurship Development Training Programmme (EDTP) organised by the Small Scale Enterprise Department on the NDE said the beneficiaries were trained to access the loans.

He posited that the training is aimed at equipping the beneficiaries with basic business skills that would make them effective in their chosen business.

“The flag-off ceremony we are witnessing today, is the Phase 2 of the EDTP, which is in collaboration between NDE and Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), under the Nigerian Incentive Based Risk Sharing System for Agricultural Lending (NIRSAL)

“Further, after the training, the prospective beneficiaries will be well equipped to write a bankable business plan and access the Agricultural Business Small and Medium Scale Enterprises Loans Scheme (AGSMEIS).

“Beneficiaries can access up to N10 million, depending on the viability of their business plan.

“In light of the above, I wish to encourage the 240 beneficiaries invited for this training to be committed to it. This will enable them acquire greater business skills to enhance their business success when they eventually obtain the loan.”