From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Record from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has revealed that no fewer than 242 deaths was recorded as a result of Lassa Fever outbreak in Nigeria in outgoing year 2020, between week 1 and week 51st.

Aside the deaths, there was 6, 668 suspected cases of Lassa Fever, out of which 1, 175 cases was laboratorily confirmed.

This was a sharp rise from 170 deaths, 4, 967 suspected cases and 817 laboratorily confirmed cases that was recorded same time (week 1 to 51) in 2019.

NCDC’s epidemiology report confirmed that three states, Ondo, Edo and Ebonyi accounted for the high number of suspected cases, confirmed cases and deaths with 81, 40 and 23 deaths, respectively.

In total, 27 states recorded at least one confirmed case of Lassa Fever across 130 Local Government Areas (LGAs) in 2020. Of all confirmed cases, Ondo state had 36 per cent, Edo 32 per cent and Ebonyi state had seven per cent, even as number of suspected cases significantly increased compared to reported cases for the same period in 2019.

Lassa fever outbreak assumed national health emergency phase on the 28th April, 2020 based on composite indicators national threshold.

Ahead of 2020/2021 Lassa Fever response activities, NCDC has requested states to prioritise the resuscitation and training of State Epidemic Preparedness and Response (EPR) Committee and Rapid Response Teams (RRT), intensify risk communication activities by airing radio jingles and other public enlightenment programmes, and allocate a dedicated budget line for disease surveillance.

It asked states to designate isolation/treatment centres for clinical management of infectious disease cases, procure and pre-position response commodities and medicines, as well as establish/strengthen state funded robust sample transporting system health facilities

NCDC equally directed states to intensify surveillance activities including active case search and contact tracing, provide comprehensive aftercare services for survivors, and activate Emergency Operation Centre (EOC) based on the protocol to declare an emergency

It urged states’ governments to fully support their respective epidemiology units and maximise the investments on the COVID-19 response to implement the activities. This, it said, is especially important to reduce the risk of spread of cases.

NCDC urged members of the public to take preventive measures to prevent Lassa fever disease including regular handwashing with soap and water, proper storage of food, ensuring clean environment to prevent breeding of rats among others.