No fewer than 244 aspirants are jostling for 68 elective positions in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State.

The 68 elective positions are governorship, one; senate, three; House of Representatives, 24 and House of Assembly, 40.

Giving the breakdown, Lagos Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Hakeem Amode, said 140 aspirants were contesting for the party’s tickets for the 40 seats in the state House of Assembly, 85 for the 24 House of Representatives seats, 13 aspirants for the three senatorial districts and six for governorship.

Dates for the House of Assembly primary is May 21 while primaries for the House of Representatives and senate are fixed for May 22 and 23 respectively. The governorship primary is slated for May 26.