On the first day marking the Federal Government easing of the weeks-long lockdown of Lagos and Ogun states and Abuja, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed 245 new cases of COVID-19 in the country.

Lagos, Katsina Jigawa, Kano and the FCT accounted for a majority of the new cases, with 76, 37, 32, 23 and 19 patients, respectively.

According to the agency, six COVID-19-related deaths were recorded across the country, taking the national fatality tally to 93, while the total figure of infected persons stood 2,802; it said, so far, 417 persons had been discharged.