On the first day marking the Federal Government easing of the weeks-long lockdown of Lagos and Ogun states and Abuja, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed 245 new cases of COVID-19 in the country.
Lagos, Katsina Jigawa, Kano and the FCT accounted for a majority of the new cases, with 76, 37, 32, 23 and 19 patients, respectively.
According to the agency, six COVID-19-related deaths were recorded across the country, taking the national fatality tally to 93, while the total figure of infected persons stood 2,802; it said, so far, 417 persons had been discharged.
245 new cases of #COVID19;
76-Lagos
37-Katsina
32-Jigawa
23-Kano
19-FCT
18-Borno
10-Edo
9-Bauchi
6-Adamawa
5-Oyo
5-Ogun
1-Ekiti
1-Osun
1-Benue
1-Niger
1-Zamfara
2802 confirmed cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria
Discharged: 417
Deaths: 93 pic.twitter.com/IkHR3dpcVV
— NCDC (@NCDCgov) May 4, 2020
