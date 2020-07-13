Two hundred and forty-seven Nigerians who were stranded in Malaysia and Thailand have arrived the country.

Head of Media and Public Relations Unit of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Mr. Gabriel Odu, stated this in a statement in Abuja.

Odu said that the returnees arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja at about 11p.m. on Saturday, adding that they were transported into the country by a chartered Air Peace flight APK-7813.

"Some of them disembarked in Abuja, while others proceeded to Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos. All evacuees tested negative for COVID-19 and are now on a 14-day self-isolation as mandated by NCDC," he said.