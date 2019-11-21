The stage is now set for the glamorous occasion where corporate titans would be celebrated at the- 2019 PEARL Awards Nite. The coveted Awards for the Nigerian Capital Market comes up on Sunday November 24, 2019 in Lagos, with the theme ‘Celebrating Sustainable Leadership and Resilience.’

According to the organisers, the annual PEARL Awards Nite is a national corporate showpiece event where quoted companies and key stakeholders in the capital and financial markets of the Nigerian economy are rewarded for their outstanding contributions to economic development.

The PEARL Awards, instituted in 1995, is endorsed by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the apex capital market regulatory authority. Commenting on the event which is in its 24th edition, the President of PEARL Awards Nigeria, Tayo Orekoya, said:

“The event is being remodeled from an operational standpoint to be more appealing and engaging on a night of excellence and glamour”.

To grace the occasion are Mr. Olufemi Lijadu, SEC chairman, and its acting Director-General, Ms. Mary Uduk, Bashorun J.K. Randle, past President, Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN); Mr Kayode Falowo, President, Nigerian-British Chamber of Commerce, among others.

Awards to be presented for deserving companies fall within the class of Sectoral Leadership, Market Excellence, Special Recognition, Special Honorary and then the Overall Highest Award (The PEARL). In all these categories, three nominees have been shortlisted and publicly announced on October 22 2019, with the winners to be announced at the event on November 24.

The PEARL Awards remains the only Awards event in Sub Saharan Africa that identifies and rewards quoted companies based on empirical data which is predominately based on data sourced from audited financial reports companies, utilising credible parameters and tools of data evaluation that meet international standards.