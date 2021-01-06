From LAYI OLANREWAJU,Ilorin

The Kwara State Police Command ,n yesterday paraded three suspects Medinat Ibrahim ‘f’ 24yrs Amudalat wahab ‘f’ 30yrs Hammed Lekan ‘m’ for criminal conspiracy and kidnap.

State Police Commissioner CP Mohammed Lawal Bagega who was represented by the Command spokesperson SP Ajayi Okasanmi while parading the suspect said “on January 2, 2021, at about 1759 hours an information was received from one Nurudeen Solagberu ‘m’ of Oko-Olowo area Ilorin through the Command’s emergency telephone line to the effect that, one Ibrahim Medinat ‘f’ of Olude Oke-Fomo area Ilorin was kidnapped by unknown persons on the strength of the information, the complainant was directed to make a formal report at Oloje Police Division that has jurisdiction over the area.

Preliminary investigation revealed a conspiracy theory, hence the Commissioner of Police Cp. Mohammed Lawal Bagega, directed the newly constituted state anti-kidnapping to take over the investigation.

“It was however revealed in the course of investigation that the said Medinat Ibrahim ‘f’ conspired with one Amudalat Wahab ‘f’ her sister to arrange for her kidnap and a GTB bank account No. 0116404467 belonging to one Hammed Lekan ‘m’ was used to cash the ransom of Two Hundred and Fifty Thousand Naira (₦250,000.00) from the father of Medinat Ibrahim. The suspect later confessed that she needed money for something hence she devised the fake kidnap. All the suspects have been arrested, exhibit recovered and case under investigation.”

He said that “In line with the Commissioner of Police stand, that it not going to be business as usual, criminal are warned for the umpteenth time to pack their loads and relocate from Kwara as the command will stop at nothing to deal with any criminal arrested no matter how highly or lowly placed”.