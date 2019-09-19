The Ogun State Police Command has arrested 25 suspects for armed robbery, kidnapping, murder and rape, recovering arms from them. The Commissioner of Police, Mr Bashir Makama, said: “The command is ready for the hoodlums in these ‘ember’ months.’ We have also mapped out strategies on how to flush out the criminals.

“On the Lagos/Ibadan Expressway, Ogbere axis, we have redeployed some detectives and SARS operatives to checkmate criminals. They have been raiding and were able to arrest seven suspected armed robbers. Five suspects were arrested at Ago Ika, Abeokuta. The suspects included Abiodun, Kazeem and Mohammed. Six plasma television sets, three laptop and different phones.

“SARS operatives also arrested two for armed robbery and conspiracy who robbed victims at Ilara-Remo. They were arrested at Isara-Remo. A notorious suspected armed robber, Fatai, was varrested. Together with his syndicate, they used to pour pepper on their victims and collected their valuable items. They operated at Obantoko and Fatai was arrested at Agege in Lagos State.

“Detectives arrested three suspects over murder of a university student by members of a local vigilance group in Ijebu-Ode. The suspects included Idowu, Segun, Salisu and a member of Eiye confraternity cult group. Police recovered four locally made double barrel guns, 10 live cartridges, one iron axe, one native dagger and one jacket with security inscription on it.

“SARS operatives arrested three suspected armed robbers who have been terrorising motorists along Odogbolu/Ijebu-Ode Expressway. We the state government and IGP Mohammed Adamu for given us 100 operational vehicles to checkmate criminals.”