Crawford University on Wednesday graduated 324 students with 25 first class, 141 second class upper, 127 second class lower and 31 third class degree results at the institution’s 13th Convocation Ceremony.

Also, the Crawford University School of Postgraduate Studies produced 22 graduates with four Postgraduates (PGD) in Business Administration, 16 Masters of Science (M.SC) and two Masters of Business Administration (MBA) degrees.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 13th Convocation was tagged: ”Unicorn 13”.

Speaking at the ceremony which took place at the multipurpose hall of the institution at Igbesa, Ogun State, the Vice-Chancellor of Crawford University, Prof. Jiya Kolo, said the graduates had been well-groomed for the challenges of the 21st century.

Kolo said that all the courses offered by the university had been accredited by the National University Commission (NUC).

“It is with great joy that I am announcing that in this 16 years of the university’s existence, all academic programmes in the university enjoy full accreditation status of the NUC.

“We cannot over-emphasise the service being rendered by the NUC for the continued legitimacy and recognition of the Nigerian universities’ credentials.

“We all know that without the regulatory functions by whichever authority, government or private, for any field of human endeavours, standard are soon thrown to the dogs.

“NUC has over the years proven to be the loyal watchdog for standards and it is rubbing-off well on the competence levels of our graduates, especially those in the private universities,” he said.

Presenting its scorecard, Kolo said the University constituted a new Board of Trustees with a new chairman.

“The new Board of Trustee is now under the chairmanship of Amb. James Olaleye, a seasoned diplomat who had served and represented Nigeria as Ambassador in many countries.

“He has also doubled as a member and Secretary of the Board of Trustees since the inception of the university. Other members are Prof. Rotimi Ajayi, the immediate past VC of the university.

“We also have Prof. Dixon Torimiro, a seasoned academic from the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife; Barrister Paul Ajetumobi, Rev. Umarudeen Olowosile, Mr Olajide Yesufu, as Secretary and Prof. Modupe Asohkia from Ambrose Ali University, Ekpoma.

Kolo said that the breakdown of the students graduated showed that 154 students graduated from the College of Business Studies and Social Sciences, with seven first class, 63 second class, 65 second class lower and 19 third class degree divisions.

He said that the College of Natural Applied Science (CoNAS) had 118 students with 16 first class, 50 second class upper, 43 second class lower and nine third class degree classes convocating.

According to him, the College of Arts and Communication Studies produced 52 students with two first class, 28 second class upper, 19 second class lower and 31 third class degrees.

The Vice Chancellor said that Ms Bolanle Fajulugbe from the Department of Accounting, College of Business and Social Sciences emerged the overall best graduating student with a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 4.90.

He said Fajulugbe was followed closely by Ms Benedicta Imeh, from the Department of Microbiology, College of Natural and Applied Sciences, with a CGPA of 4.85.

Kolo said also that Miss Abisola Abimbola, from the College of Arts and Communication, Department of Mass Communication, followed with a CGPA of 4.68. (NAN)

