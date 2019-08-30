Adewale Sanyaolu

NIPCO Plc, has announced plans to further deepen Liquefied Natural Gas (LPG) usage, popularly called cooking gas by servicing over 25 LPG off-takers from its 10,000 metric tons gas plant.

Managing Director of the company, Sanjay Teotia, stated this during the conferment of Special Award on NIPCO by the Nigeria Association of LPG Marketers (NALPGAM).

Teotia, maintained that NIPCO’s storage and distribution system has always been within the context of the Annual Contract Quantity [ACQ] approved by the Nigeria LNG which had been meticulously followed to the delight of all stakeholders.

Throwing his weight behind the NLNG for maintaining global standard in its dealings with all stakeholders, Teotia noted that the gas giant had been fair and just to all in the distribution of the product under the ACQ to all buyers which had partly contributed to the growth and usage of the clean and smoke free cooking fuel.

“The company’s efforts in the sector is aimed at improving the gas value chain by providing avenue for storage and dispensing to bottling plants owners and other ancillary operators in the LPG market . In the course of NIPCO’s intervention, the transport infrastructure and delivery system were improved upon with scores of LPG delivery trucks to bottling plants and over 60 skids inaugurated by the company across the country.

Our plant with a combined capacity of over 10,000mt has not only served as veritable channel for storage of the product alone but also distribution to gas markets plants across the nation and servicing of over 25 LPG off takers approved by the Nigeria LNG Ltd.

NLNG has remained a reasonable and consistent company in honoring agreement with all customers in line with its ACQ, a feat that we are delighted upon as one of the key operators in the LPG sub sector of the hydrocarbon industry.