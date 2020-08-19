David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi and Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

No fewer than 50 health workers in Anambra and Kwara states have been diagnosed and confirmed to have been infected with the Coronavirus.

Commissioner for Health, Dr. Vincent Okpala, who spoke at the opening ceremony of a two-day COVID-19 Infection Prevention and Control Training of Trainers in Agulu, Anaocha Local Government Council Area, yesterday, said 25 contracted the virus in the state.

Okpala said the infected health workers included two doctors, eight nurses, two laboratory technicians, among others, and expressed regrets that those who should be the warriors were falling victims of the virus.

No fewer than 181 persons had been confirmed positive for COVID-19 in Anambra.

He urged the general public to help the health sector by keeping to all the preventive measures against the pandemic and stay safe.

“COVID-19 is a leveler, and I am glad that the NMA in conjunction with the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) is putting this together, there is need to protect our health workers,” he said.

The programme was organised by the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), Anambra chapter, to train 25 members selected from the zones across the state.

Chairman of NMA in Anambra, Dr Nice Onyekwelu, said the training would enable the trainees to understand the basics of COVID-19 disease, epidemiology and transmission.

Meanwhile, the Joint Health Sector Union (JOHESU), University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH) has confirmed that that no fewer than 18 nurses have tested positive for COVID-19 pandemic at the hospital.

It added that seven supporting staff (portals) have also tested positive for the virus.

The union said UITH is yet to have COVID-19 isolation centre, adding that management had converted one of the ward at the hospital to a centre.

UITH JOHESU Chairman Olutunde Oluwawumi told reporters in Ilorin, the state capital at the sideline of a meeting with members.

Corroborated by some of the nurses working at the centre, Comrade Oluwawumi said that many of the nurses working at the centre are not properly kitted.

“Presently, we have about 18 nurses that had tested positive to the pandemic and seven sub-staff. We want better protection, adequate personal protective equipment (PPEs). What we are due for should be given to us. We are lacking in a number of things. They are exposing our lives to danger. It is now that they are trying to rectify the issue of PPE. PPEs have not been given. They are just promising us.