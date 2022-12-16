From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

About 25 Students of Kebbi State University Of Science and Technology Aliero (KSUSTA) have benefitted from the Federal Government Scholarship.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the institution, Mallam Hussaini Adamu Zuru confirmed this in a statement made available to newsmen.

According to him, ” 21 Students are 400 level Students from faculty of Education KSUSTA and each would be paid N150, 000 for the Session. The scholarship is aim to support students studying Education in Nigerian Institutions.

“The presentation was held in KSUSTA,witnessed by representative of Federal Scholarship Board,Mal Bilyaminu Abubakar,Dean of students affairs KSUSTA, Dr.lbrahim D Yale, some staff from the Division and representative of SUG”, he said.

In another development four additional students of the University have benefitted from another Federal Scholarship comprises of two undergraduates students who have gotten 200,000 each.

“One is MSC student who got N300,000 while the remaining (one) is a PHD student who got N380,000”.

Zuru, quoted the Dean of Students Affairs, Dr. Ibrahim D. Yale, while speaking during the brief ceremony, to have commended the Federal Scholarship Board for the gesture done to the students.