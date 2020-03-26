The Jigawa State Police Command says it has arrested 25 armed robbers, kidnappers, murderers and rapists, recovering arms from the bandits’ hideouts. Commissioner of Police, Mr Usman Sule Gomna, said: “I have warned the bandits to relocate from the state. It will be unbearable for them, we are not going to take any chance.”

“During my familiarisation tour, I charged officers and men to go after the bandits. I have redeployed detectives to all the flashpoints so as not to be taken unawares. Operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) raided the hideouts of the criminals at Abattoir and Chiroma Line and arrested 10 suspects. They also raided old INEC area of Dutse to chase away bandits from the axis.

“Police detectives in Taura Local Government arrested some bandits, interrogated them and charged them to court. In Gagarawa village, police detectives arrested some bandits and recovered some ammunition from them.

“Also, the police in Garki Division intercepted some stolen vehicles in an encounter with the bandits.

“The command had a stakeholders’ meeting with emirs and other community leaders on community policing. This will assist in flushing bandits out of the state. We are being given strong support by vigilance groups and hunters. They are working together with police officers to fight criminals.

“We advised stakeholders to report strange movements in their communities to the police, so that they can tackle it before it leads to crisis. Everybody should be vigilant in their communities and ready to work with the police.”