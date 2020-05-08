Twenty-five persons aboard a flight that arrived Beirut from Kano on Wednesday have tested positive for COVID-19, the ministry of health in Lebanon has said.

“Middle East Airlines, Air Liban, announces that as of April 5, 2020, and upon the Lebanese Government’s request, MEA will operate successive repatriation trips to evacuate Lebanese expatriates and nationals from abroad, according to the conditions imposed by the concerned Lebanese authorities,” a statement by the airline on April 3 read.

In April, in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the government of Lebanon asked Middle East Airlines to evacuate its citizens from foreign countries.

In line with the directive, among several flights that have taken off between April and May, an aircraft with flight number ME570 took off from Kano to Beirut on May 5, according to a flight schedule provided by Middle East Airlines.

A statement issued on Wednesday by the ministry of health said the affected passengers will be taken to hospital for treatment, while others who tested negative would be quarantined.

The health ministry said if any of the passengers who tested negative exhibited symptoms of COVID-19, the person would be sent to hospital for re-examination.

According to the ministry, as of 11:30am on Thursday, Lebanon’s total number of COVID-19 patients was 784, of which 25 deaths had occurred.