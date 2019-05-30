JOHN ADAMS, MINNA

The out gone Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice in Niger state, Mainasara Dan-Malam has said that the state witnessed the highest number of criminal cases between 2015 and now with over 60 criminals convicted for various heinous crimes in the state.

The former commissioner who spoke in Minna on Thursday while handing over the affair of the ministry to the permanent secretary as directed by the governor, also said that the administration witnessed high number of convictions since the state was created 25 years ago through accelerated hearing.

Answering questions from journalists on the activities of his ministry in the last four years, the attorney general stated that the last four years was eventful for the judiciary in the state.

Mainasara pointed out that the feat was a significant breakthrough in the judicial system in the state and a complete departure from the period when cases drag for years with offenders enjoying freedom for heinous crimes, while those with minor cases rot in jail.

He further disclosed that no fewer than 25 persons were handed life sentences within the period under review.

Also under criminal prosecution, he said that 725 duplicate cases were received from the police with 145 treated, while 30 were forwarded to police divisions across the state.

He further revealed that 620 original case files were similarly received with 550 handled at various courts divisions within the period.

He said 82 appeals were filed at the Appeal Courts, adding that like convictions recorded for the first time, the state witnessed the highest number of appeals since its creation.

He said the ministry had been able to put in place innovations aimed at decongesting the courts and prisons, saying that one of such measures was the establishment of Gender and Domestic Violence Department in the ministry which had greatly assisted in reducing incidences of rape and assault against women amongst others.